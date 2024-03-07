Murder suspect dies by self-inflicted gunshot after I-580 pursuit in East Bay, police say

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Pleasanton Police Department says it is investigating after two people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide that started at a residence on Saginaw Circle Thursday morning and ended with a pursuit on the freeway -- resulting in a fatal conclusion in the afternoon.

Authorities say a woman was found inside the residence, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

A suspect's vehicle was seen driving away and was followed onto I-580 westbound by an unmarked Pleasanton police unit. Officers followed the vehicle until it became disabled in the area of I-580 and Benedict Drive in San Leandro.

Officers say they noticed there was no movement from inside the vehicle while attempting to communicate with the suspect. When they approached the vehicle, it was discovered that the driver was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home

The freeway was temporarily shut down in both directions Thursday afternoon as the pursuit took place. California Highway Patrol said both sides have partially reopened since the incident. All eastbound lanes were reopened and westbound lanes 3 and 4 were the only ones open until early Thursday evening when all lanes were cleared.

Pleasanton PD has not released many details about the female victim, but Operations Captain Kurt Schlehuber says the woman was shot and killed by a man, with whom she had a "dating relationship."

Police found the boyfriend's dead body in his car on I-580 in San Leandro.

Police say it all started around 11 a.m. They received 911 calls from an apartment complex with reports of gunshots being fired. When the police arrived, Schlehuber says they found the woman in her apartment, who was shot multiple times.

TAKE ACTION: Suicide Prevention: Local resources for those in crisis

Schlehuber says neighbors gave police a description of the suspect's getaway car, which police spotted and followed to San Leandro. That's when the car became disabled on I-580.

"We believe the person responsible for this crime, who was the suspect, is deceased. So, there is no danger to the public. We need to think of the families of the victims right now, as we complete this investigation," Schlehuber said.

Police say the woman has children, but did not say if they were inside the house at the time of the shooting or give their ages.

"My wife works for the school district. So, of course, whenever something traumatic happens like this to a child, the whole school system, all the kids' friends, the community is affected by this," said Tim Parks, who lives in the apartment complex.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. They still don't know what led to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact the Pleasanton Police Department.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

