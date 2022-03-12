SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit opens Saturday at Lighthouse ArtSpace at SVN West in San Francisco.
It features animations of the work of the iconic 20th century Mexican artist, seen through her eyes.
RELATED: Bay Area artist brings high flying, first of its kind exhibit to SF's Grace Cathedral
There are than 70 projectors illuminating over 500,000 square-feet.
Kahlo, known for her self-portraits, was born in 1907, died in 1954, and was married to painter Diego Rivera, known for his murals.
Immersive Frida Kahlo is co-presented by Lighthouse Immersive, the producers of the popular Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, and Non Plus Ultra.
RELATED: Fashion exhibit in SF's de Young Museum explores images of race and designer's legacy
"She's not just revolutionary. She represents so many social issues, social questions that we all are as a society, that we're plowing through right now. And she is a phenomenal artist," said Svetlana Dvoretsky, Lighthouse Immersive co-founder.
The exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace San Francisco at SVN West, 10 S. Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, runs through June 11.
More info here
Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit to open in San Francisco
It features animations of the work of the iconic 20th century Mexican artist, seen through her eyes.
ARTS & CULTURE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News