In-person classes to resume at Livermore Valley Joint Unified next month, district says

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District announced on Thursday it's planning on in-person learning next month.

The district says pre-school through 12th grade students could possibly return to the classroom beginning Monday, March 22.

The district has been robo-calling parents after the board voted on a reopening plan Thursday afternoon.

Families will be able to stay with distance learning if they prefer.

The district expects most teachers will be fully vaccinated by the time they reopen.

The return comes a year after the district stopped in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back on March 15, 2020, LVJUSD joined other school districts in California in dismissing classes following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement on the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, two days before the shelter-in-place order took effect.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.



