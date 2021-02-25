In-person classes to resume at Livermore Valley Joint Unified next month, district says

The district says pre-school through 12th grade students could possibly return to the classroom beginning Monday, March 22.
The district has been robo-calling parents after the board voted on a reopening plan Thursday afternoon.
RELATED: Reopening schools: Oakland Unified hopes for in-person learning within next few months
Families will be able to stay with distance learning if they prefer.
The district expects most teachers will be fully vaccinated by the time they reopen.
RELATED: UCSF doctors push for reopening California schools by Feb. 1
The return comes a year after the district stopped in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back on March 15, 2020, LVJUSD joined other school districts in California in dismissing classes following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement on the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, two days before the shelter-in-place order took effect.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic