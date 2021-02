In-person classes to resume at Livermore Valley Joint Unified next month, district says

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District announced on Thursday it's planning on in-person learning next month.The district says pre-school through 12th grade students could possibly return to the classroom beginning Monday, March 22.The district has been robo-calling parents after the board voted on a reopening plan Thursday afternoon.Families will be able to stay with distance learning if they prefer.The district expects most teachers will be fully vaccinated by the time they reopen.The return comes a year after the district stopped in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back on March 15, 2020, LVJUSD joined other school districts in California in dismissing classes following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement on the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, two days before the shelter-in-place order took effect.