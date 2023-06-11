Portion of Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker fire burns under overpass

The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. on Cottman Avenue, right underneath the I-95 overpass.

A tractor trailer fire started under an I-95 overpass and spread to the lanes above.

PHILADELPHIA -- Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia have collapsed after a tanker truck fire erupted underneath an overpass.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. on the off-ramp to Cottman Avenue, right underneath I-95, in the Tacony section of the city.

Video from Chopper 6 on Sunday morning showed the northbound lanes of the highway were reduced to rubble.

The southbound lanes are also compromised, officials said.

All lanes of the highway are shut down between the exits for Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia and Aramingo Avenue in the Port Richmond section.

There has been no word on any injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

Crews are working to get the fire under control. It's not yet known what was inside the tanker truck, or why it caught fire.

Manholes have been exploding in the area because of the fire. Everyone is being asked to avoid the scene.

Officials say the extent of the damage means this is a situation that will impact the region for a long time to come.

"Today's going to be a long day. Obviously, with 95 northbound gone and southbound questionable, it's going to be even longer," Dominick Mireles, the director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Multiple agencies are involved in the response to the crash, with some expressing concern regarding the runoff due to the proximity to the Delaware River.

Officials are treating the accident as a hazmat situation. Health officials will determine the environmental impact.

Check the latest conditions on area highways at 6abc.com/Traffic

You can use the following form to send any photos or videos of breaking news right to 6abc Action News: