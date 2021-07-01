climate change

Climate Watch Resources: How to be ready for wildfires, heat waves, drought and power outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is facing an extreme drought, heat waves and the threat of wildfires. How do you stay climate ready? Keep reading for resources.

WILDFIRES


FIRE TRACKER: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California.
FIRE RISK: Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Take a look at the latest stories and videos about wildfires here in the Bay Area and across California.

MORE FIRE RESOURCES:

DROUGHT


VIDEO: 8 simple ways to save water as California faces worst drought in decades
Ever thought about putting Lysol in your toilet? It's one of a few simple things you can do to help as California faces a potentially devastating drought.



Take a look at the latest stories and videos about drought.

HEAT


VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.



MORE HOT WEATHER RESOURCES:

POWER OUTAGES


VIDEO: What's a Flex Alert?
So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?



MORE POWER OUTAGE RESOURCES:

AIR QUALITY


LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

VIDEO: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather.



See the latest stories and video about air quality in the Bay Area here.

MORE AIR QUALITY RESOURCES:
