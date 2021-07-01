Climate Watch Resources: How to be ready for wildfires, heat waves, drought and power outages

WILDFIRES
FIRE RISK: Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
MORE FIRE RESOURCES:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
DROUGHT
VIDEO: 8 simple ways to save water as California faces worst drought in decades
HEAT
VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
MORE HOT WEATHER RESOURCES:
- What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths
- Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers
- Can you start a fire if you leave bottled water in your car?
- Can you bake cookies in a hot car?
- Facts and myths about sunscreen
- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma shares scary heat exhaustion experience
- Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
- How hot summer weather affects your car
- Natural remedies for sunburn
- Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
- Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
- Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
POWER OUTAGES
VIDEO: What's a Flex Alert?
MORE POWER OUTAGE RESOURCES:
- PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- How to make your phone's battery last longer
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Consumers can file a claim with PG&E, but will they get paid?
- PG&E Outage: A look back at utility company's history of blackouts
- How to drive safely during a power outage
AIR QUALITY
VIDEO: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
MORE AIR QUALITY RESOURCES: