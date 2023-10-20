2 American hostages held since Hamas attack on Israel released: IDF

Two American hostages have been released by Hamas, The Israeli Defense Force has confirmed to ABC News.

The captives were abducted by Hamas during the militant group's Oct. 7 attack.

The long nightmare in captivity for two of the hostages taken by Hamas during its deadly surprise attack on Israel has ended, Israeli officials said.

The hostages were identified as Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, the IDF said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed to ABC News that two women hostages released are currently with the Red Cross.

The Raanans are from Illinois. Ben Ranaan, the brother of Natalie Raanan and son of Judith Ranaan, said his mom and sister were in Israel for a relative's birthday when they were taken hostage.

Raanan Family

Hamas said in a statement that the hostages, a mother and daughter who are both Americans, were released "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."

Hamas militants took more than 200 people hostage on Oct. 7 when thousands of its fighters steamrolled through numerous areas of the border fence separating Gaza from Israel. Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and indiscriminately gunned down soldiers and civilians caught off guard by the early morning rampage.

An undetermined number of hostages are believed to be American citizens.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.

