Union City high school football team helps man in wheelchair up Fremont's Mission Peak

By Andrew Morris

This image from a Twitter video posted by Cedric Lousi shows current and former members of the James Logan football team atop Mission Peak summit in Fremont, Calif. July 8, 2020. (@Cedric_Lousi)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- James Logan High School is making the Bay Area proud. Players, former players and some members of the coaching staff helped carry a man in a wheelchair up to the summit of Fremont's Mission Peak.

One of the coaches posted a Twitter video Sunday afternoon, saying he, another coach and some players were hiking up Mission Peak, outside of Fremont, when they came across a man named Filipe, who was in a wheelchair, hiking with his family.

Coach Cedric Lousi says Filipe was close to the top, but couldn't quite make it up the final steep and rocky section. So, some other hikers pointed to an easier route, and the players helped Filipe reach the summit.



A few players also tweeted about the experience, including Chase Simons, who played for James Logan High School and will be running back at Oakland's Laney College this fall. "It was an honor helping someone, and I learned and found out more about my self and the impact I can have not only in on individual but an entire community. Blessed," he tweeted.

"I am extremely proud of all involved, and hope this inspires others to spread love and compassion to all," said James Logan High School football coach Richard Rodriguez.

