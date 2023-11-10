Jared Leto climb: Actor, 30 Seconds to Mars frontman climbs Empire State Building to celebrate tour

Actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building to celebrate his band's upcoming world tour.

NEW YORK -- Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto accomplished quite a feat on Thursday.

Leto climbed the Empire State Building to celebrate the band's Seasons 2024 World Tour.

CBS New York's helicopter spotted Leto after he reached the top.

"The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it," Leto said, "Which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, 'It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day.'"

The tour is the band's first in five years.

