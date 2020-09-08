Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa tours Bay Area on his motorcycle, stops for tacos

FILE - Jason Momoa attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You may know him as "Game of Thrones'" Khal Drogo or the superhero Aquaman, but on Monday Jason Momoa was just another tourist in the Bay Area.

Momoa's Instagram stories show him riding from Oakland to San Francisco over the Bay Bridge on a classic Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with the port visible behind him.

Later, a few clips show him stopping for a bit at Tacos Oscar on 40th Street in Oakland.

"Taco time, baby!" he squeals.

Momoa then adds, "No mask, no service, bro. You know what I mean? You gotta be ready."

Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Drogo.



Momoa and his crew posed for a picture in front of the restaurant's Black Lives Matter sign before presumably eating lots of delicious tacos.

He appears to have ventured south from there. A picture posted Tuesday morning shows Momoa posing outside Specialized Bicycle Components in Morgan Hill.
