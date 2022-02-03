jeopardy

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider of Oakland to focus on book proposal

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider reveals pick for permanent host

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- "Jeopardy" champion Amy Schneider says she is taking some time away from her software engineering job for her next endeavor.

She said yesterday in a Twitter Spaces conversation with a New York Times reporter that she wants to focus on putting a book proposal together and see if it gets interest.

Schneider says she's excited about the opportunity to put all the stuff she's been thinking about during her life into a book.

She also said the most frivolous purchase she's made with her $1,382,800 in winnings, was spending a night in a boutique hotel in Half Moon Bay with the biggest bathtub she had ever seen.

Schneider 40-game win streak on "Jeopardy!" by a woman in the show's history. The computer scientist is the second-winningest contestant in terms of consecutive victories behind Ken Jennings

Schneider is also now the best woman to ever play the game and the first openly trans person to make it to the 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions.





