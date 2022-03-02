Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider talks about her engagement and overcoming adversity

Schneider discussed how she has been able to overcome adversity being a trans woman in the spotlight. She also talked about getting engaged and how the surprising proposal went down.
The Oakland resident's 40-game win streak on "Jeopardy!" is the longest by a woman in the show's history. The computer scientist is the second-winningest contestant in terms of consecutive victories behind Ken Jennings. She won $1,382,800 on Jeopardy, the most ever by a woman in the game.
Schneider is the first openly trans person to make it to the 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions.
