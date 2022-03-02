jeopardy

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider talks about her engagement and overcoming adversity

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke with Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider about how her life has changed since her historic run on the show.

Schneider discussed how she has been able to overcome adversity being a trans woman in the spotlight. She also talked about getting engaged and how the surprising proposal went down.

The Oakland resident's 40-game win streak on "Jeopardy!" is the longest by a woman in the show's history. The computer scientist is the second-winningest contestant in terms of consecutive victories behind Ken Jennings. She won $1,382,800 on Jeopardy, the most ever by a woman in the game.

Schneider is the first openly trans person to make it to the 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions.

