NorCal militia leader set to surrender at Santa Rita Jail for 6-month sentence

Two other members of the Grizzly Scouts surrendered last week to begin serving their six month sentences.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The leader of a Northern California militia with ties to the Boogaloo Movement is set to surrender at Santa Rita Jail Thursday to begin serving a six-month sentence.

RELATED: SF judge tosses plea deals for CA militia members linked to man who killed Oakland federal guard

The ABC7 I-Team has exclusive pictures of 30-year-old Jessie Rush of Turlock leaving federal court in February. He founded the Grizzly Scouts, a militia that trained and planned to kill law enforcement.

Rush pleaded guilty to destroying evidence after a member of the Grizzly Scouts, Steven Carrillo, allegedly killed a security officer at the Oakland Federal Building and a Santa Cruz sheriff's sergeant.

Two other members of the Grizzly Scouts -- 22-year-old Kenny Miksch of San Lorenzo and 24-year-old Simon Ybarra of Los Gatos, surrendered last week to begin serving their six month sentences.

VIDEO: Federal officer shooting suspects Steven Carrillo, Robert Justus 'came to Oakland to kill cops,' FBI says
The FBI says that Steven Carrillo and accomplice Robert Justus Jr. are being charged in the fatal shooting of federal officer Pat Underwood at the Federal Building in Oakland on May 29.



VIDEO: What pushed accused cop killer Steven Carrillo over the edge? Former friend weighs in
A man from Sweden is giving us new insight into Steven Carrillo, the Santa Cruz County Air Force sergeant now held in the shooting deaths of a sheriff's deputy and a federal security officer.



Take a look at for a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

