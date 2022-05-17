NorCal militia leader set to surrender at Santa Rita Jail for 6-month sentence

RELATED: SF judge tosses plea deals for CA militia members linked to man who killed Oakland federal guard
The ABC7 I-Team has exclusive pictures of 30-year-old Jessie Rush of Turlock leaving federal court in February. He founded the Grizzly Scouts, a militia that trained and planned to kill law enforcement.
Rush pleaded guilty to destroying evidence after a member of the Grizzly Scouts, Steven Carrillo, allegedly killed a security officer at the Oakland Federal Building and a Santa Cruz sheriff's sergeant.
Two other members of the Grizzly Scouts -- 22-year-old Kenny Miksch of San Lorenzo and 24-year-old Simon Ybarra of Los Gatos, surrendered last week to begin serving their six month sentences.
