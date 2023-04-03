JFK airport construction: 2 workers killed in trench collapse in New York

Two construction workers were killed in a trench collapse Monday at JFK Airport.

NEW YORK -- Two construction workers were killed in a trench collapse at JFK airport in New York on Monday morning.

Emergency workers attempted to rescue the workers from the rubble, but they were both pronounced dead after being pulled from the trench.

The airport said to expect traffic delays in the area due to the recovery efforts near Terminals 5 and 7.

New York firefighters first received the call about the construction accident at 11:25 a.m.

Some 12 units with 60 firefighters responded to the scene, but the workers could not be saved.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey issued a statement saying that a stop order for all construction at JFK has been issued.

The Port Authority said it is conducting a thorough investigation and will cooperate with all other investigative agencies.