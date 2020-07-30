Check out the 49ers' clever '#WearAMask' message featuring QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The team tweeted two photos Thursday afternoon of the San Francisco quarterback, one of Garoppolo wearing a mask and another of him playing in his Niners uniform.
The caption with the photos implied if fans can't love Garoppolo with his mask, they don't deserve him during the regular season.
The tweet was followed with the message "#WearAMask."
if you then you don’t— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 30, 2020
don’t love deserve
me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/xukzpwBSkH
This PSA from the team comes as state leaders encourage Californians to wear a mask out in public during the coronavirus pandemic.
If the Niners' tweet isn't convincing enough, some California cities have begun fining residents for not wearing a mask.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, California has more than 485,000 cases of COVID-19.
