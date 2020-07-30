San Francisco 49ers

Check out the 49ers' clever '#WearAMask' message featuring QB Jimmy Garoppolo

By Kayla Galloway

This image shows a tweet on July 30, 2020 from the San Francisco 49ers, featuring Jimmy Garoppolo.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers have a new public service announcement for Bay Area sports fans, and it involves Jimmy Garoppolo and masks.

The team tweeted two photos Thursday afternoon of the San Francisco quarterback, one of Garoppolo wearing a mask and another of him playing in his Niners uniform.

The caption with the photos implied if fans can't love Garoppolo with his mask, they don't deserve him during the regular season.

RELATED: We're all making this mask-wearing mistake, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office

The tweet was followed with the message "#WearAMask."



This PSA from the team comes as state leaders encourage Californians to wear a mask out in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

If the Niners' tweet isn't convincing enough, some California cities have begun fining residents for not wearing a mask.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, California has more than 485,000 cases of COVID-19.

VIDEO: Who's exempt from California's mandatory mask mandate? Stanford doctor explains
EMBED More News Videos

It's mandatory to wear a face covering in California, but are there exemptions to this mandate? We spoke to experts who say "yes," but you would need a doctor's note to back that up.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan francisco 49ersjimmy garoppoloface maskcoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Who is 49ers quarterback Jimmy G?
We're all making a mask-wearing mistake, according to gov's office
These CA cities will fine you for not wearing a mask
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers, GM John Lynch reach 5-year extension, sources say
Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield convicted of rape
Former 49ers player Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape
Ranking the NFL's 20 biggest outlier contracts in 2020: A fullback blows away the competition again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF health director shares stark COVID-19 warning
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
WATCH TONIGHT: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Firefighters battle 120-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest -- LIVE
Fauci warns 4 states at risk of out-of-control COVID-19 spread
Show More
Scientists map how COVID-19 could spread in schools
Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels despite petition
Obama's full eulogy at John Lewis' funeral: WATCH
John Lewis in posthumous essay: 'Your turn to let freedom ring'
Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock
More TOP STORIES News