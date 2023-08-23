Jimmy Kimmel, Bono and H.E.R., all have their eyes on the Emmys

From Jimmy Kimmel, Bono and H.E.R., to "Encanto" and "The Oscars," they'll be no shortage of variety at the Emmys

LOS ANGELES -- "Encanto" still has the magic. Inspired by the hit, Oscar winning movie, the live concert film, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl," is a four-time Emmy nominee. Also racking up four nominations is Hollywood's biggest night, "The Oscars." And the man who hosted "The Oscars" is also showered with some Emmy love. Jimmy Kimmel's talk show is up for two Emmys and Jimmy says it's just more icing on the cake.

"I don't come from a family that ever accomplished anything in the world of show business, so to be on tv is exciting for all of us really and we're just happy that it worked out," he told On The Red Carpet.

Jimmy is also a part of "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter" which is nominated in the pre-recorded variety special category. You'll also find music royalty at the Emmys. Elton John's farewell concert a Dodger Stadium is nominated as is "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman."

And fairytales do come true. "Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration" gets a storybook ending with two Emmy nominations.