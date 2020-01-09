Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel to host special 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' series

FILE - This May 14, 2019 file photo shows Jimmy Kimmel at the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision)

NEW YORK -- In celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," Jimmy Kimmel will be stepping into prime time as host of a special run of episodes featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity.

"Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised my own line of neckties if I did. I had little choice but to say yes," the ABC late-night host said. Kimmel's reference was to original host Regis Philbin, who in 2000 put his name on a necktie and shirt collection.

Kimmel's version will debut April 8 on ABC.

In addition, a new interactive game will allow viewers to play along from home.

For the first time in the history of the U.S. franchise, celebrities playing on "Millionaire" can invite a guest in the hot seat to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can for the charity of their choice.

Additionally, this special run of shows will be introducing a revolutionary, live, play-along app which will allow America to compete to win the same amount of money that celebrities are playing for on the show.

Celebrities confirmed to appear will be announced at a later date.

The original executive producer of "Millionaire," multiple Emmy Award winner Michael Davies, returns to run the series.

"My professional career has been inextricably linked with Jimmy's since the days of 'Win Ben Stein's Money,' and he was one of the first-ever celebrity contestants on 'Millionaire' in its original run. I can't wait to work with him on this dynamic new version of the show that changed my life and the fortunes of so many who benefitted from and simply loved the game."

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" debuted in the U.S. as a prime-time series in January 2000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwho wants to be a millionairejimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News