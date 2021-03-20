building a better bay area

San Carlos landmark J&M Hobby Shop to close at end of March, owners set to retire

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The art-deco building of the J&M Hobby House is a landmark in San Carlos not just for the outside, but also for all the memories inside.

"J and M stands for Joe and Marcel. Those were my parents," says J&M's owner Cliff White.

White took over the place from his mother and father 48 years ago with his wife Pam.

Since that handoff, J&M has become a one-stop institution for hobby-loving locals like Todd Schofield, who first came here at age 8.

RELATED: South businesses take methodical approach to red tier re-openings

"Still looks the same," says the now middle-aged Schofield.

Mike Feddock has shopped here even longer.

"It's just customer service. They know everything. Can answer every question. You don't get that anywhere else," Feddock says.

"Everything in miniature, that's our world," adds White.

After all, where else can a person come in and build an Air Force?

Or buy a railroad?

Complete with buildings?

Or shrubbery? In a package?

RELATED: A women-run company that turns paintings into new and exciting jigsaw puzzles

"People come to us to get lost in something they are passionate about. That they love," says White.

Back when J&M opened, we lived in a more tactile world.

We didn't have computers or video games.

We used our hands.

With people staying at home, the pandemic brought more business than this story had seen in a long time.

But all good things must come to an end.

Cliff and Pam White will close J&M Hobby Shop and retire at the end of March.

Leaving the business has been in the plans for a while.

"We will miss the people," says White.

"It is bittersweet," admits Pam White, but they don't feel guilty about closing. "We went four years longer than we thought."

If you add up all of the years operated, this small business survived more than half a century, through franchising, the Internet, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Here's how Bay Area small businesses found success during COVID-19

The owners say credit goes, in part, to a simple formula.

"I think we provide sanity in a crazy world," says Cliff White.

Spend time with people in a hobby shop and you may remember how much of that sanity still comes from within.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan carlosbuilding a better bay areasmall businesseconomyarchitecturesocietybay area lifestore closinghobbiescovid 19 pandemicretirementsan mateo county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Lessons learned, journey ahead 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
SF officials address city's homelessness, drug abuse problem
Lessons learned from pandemic can transform schools, learning
Santa Cruz hotel throws COVID-safe party for St. Patrick's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New bill raises justice concerns amid rise in Asian hate crimes
'What the hell is wrong with us?' Newsom condemns recent attacks
Man seen pepper spraying Asian gas station owner arrested
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from attack in SJ
Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening
EDD hires call center staff, phone lines remain jammed
EDD fraud freeze connected to 'Atari' tech, legislator says
Show More
President Biden trips on stairs boarding Air Force One
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
COVID-19 Diaries: Pandemic life 1 year later
Community leaders reflect on how COVID impacted racial justice
Oakland's Fairyland has reopened, but sold out
More TOP STORIES News