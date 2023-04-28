Grammy-winning opera star J'Nai Bridges to perform in Bay Area this weekend

Grammy Award winner mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges is bringing her operatic talent to the Bay Area in a program titled "Notes on Hope."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You might not normally think of opera and jazz together.

Mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges and jazz drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr will bring the two art forms together in concert presented by San Francisco Performances on April 28 and at UC Davis' Mondavi Center on April 30.

The Grammy Award-winning musicians will perform "Notes on Hope," an expansive program that includes French art songs, jazz, and spirituals from Debussy, Ravel, Ellington, Mary Lou Williams, and more to highlight Black composers whose contributions to classical music and opera have often been overlooked.

You can find additional details on the San Francisco Performances date here, and on the Mondavi Center date here.

Bridges was also featured in PBS documentary series "American Masters: In the Making," which premiered in March 2023. In the series, Bridges shared the emotional behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for "A Knee on the Neck," a choral tribute to George Floyd.

You can find more information as well as watch the full documentary here.

