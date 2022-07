Comedian Jo Koy receives key to Daly City for upcoming film 'Easter Sunday'

EMBED >More News Videos One of the hottest comedians, Jo Koy, takes center stage to a sell-out crowd Thursday and Saturday night at the Chase Center.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Daly City honored comedian Jo Koy Friday by declaring it "Jo Koy Day," and giving him the key to the city.Koy has a new film coming out which is set in Daly City."Easter Sunday" is a love letter and celebration of the Filipino American culture."I wanted to tell a story about my family but most importantly, I didn't want to just let people know, only Filipinos can get this," Koy said. When you leave, you're going to be like, that mom is just like my mom and that kid is just like my kid. And funny is just funny.""Easter Sunday" will be in theaters August 5.It's the first studio film to center on a Filipino American family.