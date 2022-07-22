Comedian Jo Koy receives key to Daly City for upcoming film 'Easter Sunday'

Koy has a new film coming out which is set in Daly City.
"Easter Sunday" is a love letter and celebration of the Filipino American culture.
"I wanted to tell a story about my family but most importantly, I didn't want to just let people know, only Filipinos can get this," Koy said. When you leave, you're going to be like, that mom is just like my mom and that kid is just like my kid. And funny is just funny."
"Easter Sunday" will be in theaters August 5.
It's the first studio film to center on a Filipino American family.
