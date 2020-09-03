Job Hunting with Jobina: Italian syrup maker Torani is hiring

"We're best known for the colorful bottles you see lined up in cafes to make flavored lattes," Melanie Dulbecco, CEO of Torani, said. "We've popularized vanilla and raspberry Italian soda."
Torani recently made a big move to a new home in San Leandro at the start of the pandemic.
"It's like take those plans and throw them in the air," Dulbecco said. "It's a whole new situation."
Torani works closely with cafés, but when that business slowed almost to a halt, it wasn't looking good. At-home pandemic projects ended up offering a major relief to Torani's business.
"Playing with flavors and beverages has really taken off," Dulbecco said. "We're really glad people are drinking more beverages at home and experimenting at home."
Dulbecco is planning to bring in more than two dozen new team members.
"They range from manufacturing team members, warehouse and distribution team members, engineers, customer service, and food scientists." Dulbecco continues, "in our 95-year history, we've never had any layoffs. We never want to have any layoffs. We want this to be a place where people can grow and develop."
Dulbecco has a motto in the office called "career mixology," where she encourages exploring other roles and promoting employees within the company.
"The most important things for us in our core values are first, to care deeply for people and grow baby grow," Dulbecco said.
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
- Company: Torani
- Role: Manufacturing Team Member
- Qualifications: Proven track record of reliability. Previous manufacturing and/or warehouse experience preferred, but not required. Desire to be a warm and engaging team member
Click here for more information about the job.
