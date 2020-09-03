Careers

Job Hunting with Jobina: Italian syrup maker Torani is hiring

By

(Torani)

Italian syrup maker Torani was founded in San Francisco's North Beach in the 1920's.

"We're best known for the colorful bottles you see lined up in cafes to make flavored lattes," Melanie Dulbecco, CEO of Torani, said. "We've popularized vanilla and raspberry Italian soda."

Torani recently made a big move to a new home in San Leandro at the start of the pandemic.

"It's like take those plans and throw them in the air," Dulbecco said. "It's a whole new situation."

Torani works closely with cafés, but when that business slowed almost to a halt, it wasn't looking good. At-home pandemic projects ended up offering a major relief to Torani's business.

"Playing with flavors and beverages has really taken off," Dulbecco said. "We're really glad people are drinking more beverages at home and experimenting at home."

Dulbecco is planning to bring in more than two dozen new team members.

"They range from manufacturing team members, warehouse and distribution team members, engineers, customer service, and food scientists." Dulbecco continues, "in our 95-year history, we've never had any layoffs. We never want to have any layoffs. We want this to be a place where people can grow and develop."

Dulbecco has a motto in the office called "career mixology," where she encourages exploring other roles and promoting employees within the company.

"The most important things for us in our core values are first, to care deeply for people and grow baby grow," Dulbecco said.

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
  • Company: Torani

  • Role: Manufacturing Team Member

  • Qualifications: Proven track record of reliability. Previous manufacturing and/or warehouse experience preferred, but not required. Desire to be a warm and engaging team member


Click here for more information about the job.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan leandroemploymentjobs hiringfoodjobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Facebook moves to target misinformation before election
AccuWeather Forecast: Spare the Air today, heat arrives tomorrow
San Jose allows casinos to operate outdoors
Coronavirus updates: Researchers call for more testing of Latinx community
Wildfires update: Firefighters race for containment before temps surge
Show More
CA family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
In Kenosha, Biden to test his promise to unify the nation
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Bay Area doctors advise staying home Labor Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News