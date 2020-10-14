Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial suspended before starting in Bay Area; here's what happens next

"This happens all the time. I wouldn't put a lot of stock in it, yet. Now, of course, it could be a big safety signal, but we just don't know. Every trial, virtually every trial will have an adverse event," argues Dr. Yvonne Maldonado.
By and Tim Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Researchers at Stanford were just days away from joining a trial of an extremely promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Then came word that manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is pausing the study, after a participant became sick with what's described as an unexplained illness. Now, comes the challenge of figuring out why.

"They'll need to do follow up, lab tests, clinical exams, maybe even radiologic testing, we just don't know what the issue is," says Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, M.D.

RELATED: Here's how COVID-19 reinfection may impact immunity, vaccine development

Dr. Maldonado is an infectious disease expert at Stanford. Although she was not directing the Johnson & Johnson trial, she says the interruption isn't unusual.

"This happens all the time. I wouldn't put a lot of stock in it, yet. Now, of course, it could be a big safety signal, but we just don't know. Every trial, virtually every trial will have an adverse event," argues Dr. Maldonado.

VIDEO: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?



That's in part, because researchers cast just a wide net, recruiting thousands of participants to increase the odds they'll catch any rare side effects. And since the trials are blind, Johnson & Johnson may not even know yet whether the patient received its vaccine or a placebo.

The vaccine was widely anticipated, because the company recently used a similar technique to create a successful Ebola vaccine in Africa. It also a single dose injection, does not need to be refrigerated and is easily transportable.

"But again, this is why we have so many vaccine candidates, because we just don't know which one will work. And it's very hard to predict any side effects," she believes.

I-TEAM: Experts warn of possible problems distributing COVID-19 vaccine to California nursing homes

Case in point, another vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca. It was scheduled to enter trials at UCSF and other sites, when the study was halted last month because of an illness. That trial was restarted in England, but is now facing concerns again, after a second patient reportedly suffered neurological problems. It is currently still on hold in the U.S.

As for Stanford, they say they have several other potential vaccine trials in the pipeline, with companies including Pfizer and Novavax.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universityucsfvaccinesstanford universitybuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
CA is getting 327K doses of Pfizer vaccine; who will get it first?
NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
Show More
This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents
More TOP STORIES News