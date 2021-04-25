Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine slowly resumes in Bay Area after CDC pause

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8943752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the lifting of the pause on Johnson and Johnson's vaccine, Bay Area counties are already preparing to resume administering the one-dose shot.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A one-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green light to resume. The CDC and FDA said Saturday Johnson and Johnson vaccinations can resume immediately, after being halted for more than a week due to concerns over blood clots.Bay Area counties are gearing up to start giving J&J, with a few changes and options.The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is back after an eleven day pause, as the FDA and the CDC say the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks."We're confident that the J&J meets our robust standards for safety, effectiveness, and quality for a medical product that is used widely," said FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.This, after a CDC committee voted to lift the pause, but recommending it come with a label noting the risk of rare blood clots. There's been 15 blood clot cases after receiving the one-dose shot, including three deaths. That's out of 8 million people. All three people who died were women."Contra Costa County will start using Johnson and Johnson Monday," said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.Gioia says people getting vaccinated will soon have a choice."In Contra Costa, if you don't want J&J, you will have a choice between Pfizer or Moderna vaccine," Gioia said.Gioia says that's because the county has a surplus of vaccine, and the public may be reluctant to get the J&J shot.A vaccine clinic at the Richmond Veteran's Hall will soon offer J&J."I've heard a few bad things, Pfizer is better, said Fernando Saldana from Pinole."I'd get it because it's one shot and I don't have to come back," said Herson Lopez from Richmond.Alameda County and the City of Berkeley will align with other Bay Area counties, and resume the use of its modest supply of Johnson and Johnson as quickly as possible.San Mateo County says it has about 1,200 doses it will start using again soon.Marin County says its waiting for new shipments of Johnson and Johnson vaccines."We do see it as a tool in our toolkit for high-risk populations, one dose over two doses," said Marin County spokesperson Laine Hendricks.