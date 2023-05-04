Juanita MORE! talks annual SF Pride party with nonprofit Queer Life Space

Legendary drag queen Juanita MORE! talks about her annual San Francisco Pride party with the nonprofit Queer Life Space.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Across the country, drag is under attack in state legislatures. More than a dozen states have either passed or are trying to pass laws that limit drag performances.

But, not here.

Here in the Bay Area, drag is thriving and is working to make lives better in our community.

Case in point: legendary queen Juanita More is back with her annual pride party.

Tickets are now on sale. This year, proceeds from Juanita's party go to the nonprofit counseling agency "Queer Life Space."

Joining ABC7 News is Juanita More and Chris Holleran, co-founder of Queer Life Space, to talk more about the organization.

The event is Sunday, June 25 from noon to 7:30 p.m. Find more information here.

