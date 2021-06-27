LGBTQ Pride

Juanita MORE! throwing annual SF Pride party in-person this weekend

By
Juanita MORE! throwing annual SF Pride party this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's pride weekend in the San Francisco and the Bay Area, y'all. It would not be pride without drag legend Juanita More's annual pride party in San Francisco.

It will actually be in-person this weekend.

ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke with Juanita about what is to become the most anticipated party of the year.

RELATED: Pride 2021: Weekend events kick off in San Francisco with renewed hope

The event is Sunday, June 27 from noon to 10:30p.m. Here is a link with more information.

Watch the media player above to see the entire interview.

