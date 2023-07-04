Some Bay Area events are replacing Fourth of July fireworks with safe alternatives - drones

Several places in the Bay Area are offering drone shows instead of fireworks this year for the Fourth of July.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Several places in the Bay Area are offering drone shows instead of fireworks this year for the Fourth of July. It could signal the future for Independence Day celebrations in Northern California.

"They provide a safe alternative that is still a beautiful spectacle," said Rick Boss, the President of Sky Elements Drone Shows.

4TH OF JULY EVENTS: List of Bay Area fireworks shows, festivals

Boss says his company originated with pyrotechnics, but in the past four years, they switched to drone productions. He said it is an entirely different medium but offers a more sustainable way to celebrate July Fourth with a light show.

"There are definitely some communities that have some fire danger, environmental issues, sound issues they need to deal with," Boss said. "But they still want to have an awesome Fourth of July celebration and drone shows are a great way to get that done."

Multiple fire agencies in the Bay Area have warned against the use of fireworks due to the risk of causing wildfires. The loud bangs could also be traumatizing for people with PTSD.

RELATED: Families head to Bay Area county fairs to enjoy hot summer weather

The Alameda County Fair implemented a drone show last year. They say it was so popular they expanded it.

"Last year when we started it, we were at 100 drones. It was so successful, we added an additional 100 for 200 drones," said Angela Moore, the COO of the county fair.

Sky Elements produces the show for the county fair, the City of Brentwood's Fourth of July event, and other events in the Bay Area. Moore with the county fair says it's much more sustainable.

"There is less noise pollution. There is less pollution in general, and we can run it every single night versus once during the fair," said Moore.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live