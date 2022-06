We’re kicking off Juneteenth today at City Hall in the North Light Court at 12pm. pic.twitter.com/V2IdE8vVdO — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 10, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed will be joining city officials and community members to kick off a series of community-led events to honor the upcoming Juneteenth holiday in San Francisco.The event is happening at San Francisco's City Hall at noon.It is being hosted by the SF Human Rights Commission, and Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community, according to Mayor Breed's office.