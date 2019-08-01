Jury deliberations continue in Ghost Ship Trial

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There was still no word yet from the jury that started deliberating at 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the Ghost Ship Trial. The victims' family members have said waiting for this verdict will be nerve-wracking.The verdict is a long time coming. The fire at the Oakland warehouse known as the Ghost Ship happened two and a half years ago.Thirty-six people died in this fire, and many of their relatives cried in court on Wednesday when the prosecutor called it a death trap to those 36 people.The jury must decide if Max Harris and Derick Almena committed involuntary manslaughter. They were the tenants and the organizers of a concert that night- and prosecutors say they ignored fire codes and packed people into a tinderbox. The defense calls the two men scapegoats and says city officials should have enforced local codes.This jury got the case Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is the first full day of deliberations. If a verdict comes Thursday afternoon, attorney's say it would not be read until Tuesday morning because of scheduling issues.