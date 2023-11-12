Juvenile shot at Vallejo High School after Friday night football game, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A juvenile was shot at Vallejo High School after a football game Friday night, Vallejo police said Saturday.

Vallejo Police officers responded to the school in the 800 block of Nebraska Street at 9:52 p.m. and found the victim with a serious, but non-life threatening, gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital.

An investigation determined that the victim was standing outside the school when they were struck by at least one round.

An extra police presence is planned for the school, police said.

"Our schools must serve as secure environments for our children," Vallejo Interim Police Chief Jason Ta said in a statement.

"The occurrence of a senseless and audacious shooting in close proximity to the school is deemed unacceptable. We are committed to deploying all accessible resources to thoroughly investigate this incident and support Vallejo High School in enhancing safety measures. We urge all witnesses or anyone with information regarding this case to come forward and aid us in resolving this thoughtless act," Ta said.

The shooting is being investigated by the police department's Major Crimes Section. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 707-648-4524.

