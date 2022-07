SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect is in custody after a "peaceful resolution" following an incident at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara, authorities said on Tuesday.Reports of police activity came just before 7a.m.The hospital's emergency room closed as a result.The hospital is located at 700 Lawrence Expressway.No shots were fired and was not an active shooter situation, Santa Clara Police Chief Wahid Kazem told ABC7.Police asked the public to avoid the area.