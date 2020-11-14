North Bay coffee roaster serves up Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris themed coffee blend

Owner of Moschetti Artisan Roaster has created a mixture of coffee beans to represent Kamala Harris' cultural background.
"I thought it was an interesting combo," said Fabrice Moschetti, Owner of Moschetti Artisan Roaster. "The historical moment, plus their D-N-A linked to the coffee which is our business. I thought it was a good idea to offer something to celebrate."
Kamala Harris is a daughter of immigrants, her father is from Jamaica and mother is from Southern India.
To represent her Jamaican background, the coffee roaster was inspired to add Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee beans. Monsoon Malabar coffee is a luxurious coffee bean produced in India. After the Monsoon beans are harvested, the beans are exposed to the moisture and winds of the Arabian Sea creating an unique taste.
Moschetti added a hint of Brazilian coffee beans to "link all of the coffee flavors together."
"We tried to do something that is like our next Vice-President-Elect," said Moschetti. "Strong, bold, but lively and with a long finish."
Creating a special coffee blend for a historical moment is nothing new to this Vallejo coffee company. In 2008, Moschetti created a special blend in honor of the first African-American President, Barack Obama.
"When he was elected, we thought it was really something, like the first man on the moon," said Moschetti. "His father is from Kenya and he is born in Hawaii, so Kona is a really nice coffee."
Moschetti was happy to have his daughter witness this historical moment.
She kindly reminded him to create a Kamala Harris coffee like he did for President Obama, so he went to work right away on the new blend.
"It is the historical symbol that is making me really happy to do this," said Moschetti. "
For more information, visit the Moschetti Artisan Roaster website.