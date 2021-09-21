VIDEO: Kangaroo stranded in Australian lake rescued by witnesses

RELATED: Hungry SoCal bear performs balancing act trying to reach bird feeder
The animal was spotted in the lake shortly before sunrise in the capital city of Canberra.
The kangaroo got itself into the predicament in the first place after one witness said the animal was getting aggressive with a passing bicyclist at the time, according to local media.
Eventually, two men helped coax it to the sidewalk surrounding the lake while a third man helped pick it up out of the water.