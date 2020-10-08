Society

Meet Karla the Fog: New Twitter account takes over after 'Karl' stops tweeting

Karl has not tweeted since January, leaving many wondering, where's Karl the Fog?
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- First there was Karl the Fog, now there's Karla.

If you've lived in the Bay Area for very long, you likely know about Karl the Fog.

It's the name residents call the fog after the Twitter account @KarlTheFog popped into existence in 2010.

RELATED: Karl the Fog lets Bay Area know, he's not done with us yet

Well, while the fog is still here, it appears Karl has dissipated or at least the person behind the anonymous Twitter account has gone silent.

Karl the Fog has not tweeted since January, leaving many wondering, where's Karl the Fog?

As of right now, the answer to that is still unclear, and just as we were feeling a little misty about Karl -- Karla the Fog emerged on Twitter with this message:



RELATED: Why is Karl the Fog so clingy lately?

"I didn't have a formal debut, but I'm feeling particularly welcomed today by the Twitterverse. Allow me to introduce myself: Hi, I'm #KarlaTheFog. I identify as female. My pronouns are she/her, but don't mind if you call me The Fog Goddess," tweeted Karla the Fog.

Most importantly, Karla says she loves San Francisco!

Welcome to the Bay Area, Karla.
