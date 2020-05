What is Kawasaki disease? Doctor says more research needed to know whether it's linked to COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid the novel coronavirus , doctors across the country are reporting cases of a new mysterious illness in children linked to COVID-19 with symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease.A Los Angeles hospital reported 3 cases , New York noted at least 73 children were diagnosed and most recently, a Bay Area baby is believed to be the first to contract both COVID-19 and Kawasaki disease, a Stanford case study reveals ABC7 News special correspondent Dr. Alok Patel spoke to ABC7 News to tell us what he knows about Kawasaki disease and its connection with COVID-19."We don't know a lot, but the report you were talking about earlier from Stanford was the first concurrent case we know in literature of Kawasaki disease and COVID-19," Patel says. "Now what we're seeing is what doctors call pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and it has kind of features that are similar to Kawasaki disease and to also toxic shock syndrome."Dr. Patel says Kawasaki disease is rare and it affects the blood vessels, especially around the heart. Symptoms include swollen hands and feet and a high fever."It can cause those symptoms we were describing in that case, toxic shock syndrome. It can present signs of shock, you can have low blood pressure, high heart rate, organ damage. Now, this specific condition is somewhere in this category, but doctors aren't positive that it fits either one of them."Dr. Patel adds that while the symptoms of Kawasaki disease mimic those of COVID-19 more research is needed before we'll know for certain if one causes the other."Doctors aren't positive if they really are linked to coronavirus or if it's some type of association that it's having just because of the time, or if its something specific happening to children, such as a post-infection immune response, something different than we're seeing after this surge of cases."It is so important for doctors to continue communicating and reporting cases to understand how the symptoms and diseases are related."We now are at about 100 documented cases across the country, including a few deaths," Patel said.Dr. Patel reminds parents to "not freak out, but just to be on the lookout for any of these symptoms."