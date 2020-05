Keanu Reeves Watch: Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in San Francisco Bay Area

Just found the Keanu’s table at House of Nanking for #keanuwatch This couple was nice enough to talk to us @abc7newsbayarea .. one was excited about #keanureeves the other not so much 😆 pic.twitter.com/7I1tbpQhZj — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) February 14, 2020

#keanuwatch, hour two 😆.. we are at a shoot location, so far we’ve talked to two people who have seen him and one person who says Keanu’s in their back office 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ElGRccKIsi — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) February 14, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Keanu, we come in peace.

We promise, we didn't start #keanuwatch but we've certainly been following along, ever since a video of the 'Matrix 4' star having ice cream in Alameda went viral in January.

Since then, just scan Instagram or Twitter and you can find Keanu popping up in random places- outside an East West Bank, by a Happy Donut and dining out at House of Nanking.

That's where we talked to Cathy Fang, the owner.

"He came 20 years ago," she said, pointing at a photo that still hangs on the wall. The star even ended up sitting at the same table. "We're so happy came back again."

On Montgomery St. and Pine Ave. a film crew had a full set up inside a Joe & the Juice store transformed into a movie set. Not a surprise, everyone was tight-lipped about the star's whereabouts.

One hairstylist in North Beach saw Keanu right outside his shop.

"Everyone loves him," said Ney Borges.

Not only that, they want to give him haircuts, food and flowers.

On Instagram, one woman captured the movie filming from her work window:

Here's a list of street closures in San Francisco where filming will include pyrotechnics, simulated gunfire and low-flying helicopters. However, no guarantees Keanu will be at these locations.

Montgomery Street between Clay and Sacramento Street
Montgomery Street between California and Bush Street
Commercial Street between Kearny and Sansome Street
Sacramento Street between Kearny and Sansome Street
California Street between Kearny and Sansome Street
Leidesdorff Street between Clay and Pine Street
Spring Street between Sacramento and California Street
Montgomery Street between California and Sutter Street
Leidesdorff Street between California and Pine Street
Pine Street between Kearny and Sansome Street
Bush Street between Kearny and Sansome Street
Montgomery Street between Washington and Clay Street
Merchant Street between Kearny and Montgomery Street
Clay Street between Kearny and Sansome Street
Montgomery between Sacramento and California Street
Montgomery Street between Pine and Market Street
Sansome Street between Pine and Market Street
Bush Street between Kearny and Battery Street
Sutter Street between Kearny and Market Street
Post Street between Kearny and Market Street
Trinity Street between Bush and Sutter Street