Kevin Durant to miss 2 games with hamstring injury after Golden State reunion

By Julianne Herrera

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BROOKLYN, New York (KGO) -- Former Warriors star Kevin Durant is expected to miss two games with a hamstring injury, the Nets announced after an evaluation Sunday.

Brooklyn says Durant was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring injury, but didn't elaborate any further than that.

He will miss at least the next two games as he gets treatment, the team said, meaning he will be sidelined Feb. 15 at the Sacramento Kings and Feb. 16 at Phoenix.

Durant dropped 20 points Saturday night, the night before his injury diagnoses, in his first return to Golden State since leaving the team.

He helped lead the Nets to a dominating 134-117 win over the Warriors.

Durant had just come back from missing three games before playing the Dubs due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Nets say there will be further updates on Durant's injury status as they become available.

