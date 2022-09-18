Reward increased to $40K for 3rd suspect in murder of TV news guard shot in Oakland last year

The reward being offered for an arrest in the murder of a TV station security guard Kevin Nishita has been increased to $40,000.

Laron Gilbert is the third suspect in the killing. The other two men are already in custody for the death of Kevin Nishita.

Police say the suspected shooter, 25-year-old Shadihia Mitchell was arrested in March in San Francisco and 24-year-old Hershel Hale was already in SFPD custody on unrelated charges. However, 27-year-old Laron Gilbert, the suspected getaway driver remains at-large.

Nishita was killed while guarding a news crew on assignment in downtown Oakland the day before Thanksgiving last year.

The reward for Gilbert's whereabouts was increased by donations from the victim's family and friends.

