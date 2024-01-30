Oakland police to update on murder case of Bay Area TV news guard

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KGO) -- Oakland police will give an update Tuesday morning on the death of retired police officer Kevin Nishita.

He was working as a guard for a local TV news crew when he was shot in 2021 in downtown Oakland.

Police will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m., but haven't released much information about what the update is.

This comes after a third suspect in Nishita's murder was arrested in Jackson County, Missouri earlier this month.

Laron Gilbert was found by investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, Kansas City police, and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

When law enforcement approached him in a parking lot to arrest him, he took off running across a highway and was later taken into custody.

Gilbert is believed to be the getaway driver for the 2021 attempted robbery and killing.

Two other men already in custody also face charges.

