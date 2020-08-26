Education

"You Got This!" Kid Superintendent has an inspiring pep talk to start the school year

READING, Pennsylvania -- Has 2020 got you down? Are you nervous about the start of a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Kid Superintendent is here for you.

RELATED: Schools figuring out how to best approach bus safety amid pandemic

In a video posted to the Reading School District's Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Khalid N. Mumin (the adult one) begins by sharing a passage from his favorite poem, "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost.

But before he can finish, Kid Superintendent Jermaine Edwards II steps in with is own message of reassurance in a year that brought us murder hornets and Tiger King (which isn't what he thought it was).

"You got this," the 9-year-old says, while providing his own advice for a successful year.

RELATED: Tips to get kids comfortable wearing masks

By the end, you'll be ready to go back to school yourself!

Jermaine's mom, Kristin Boyd, said the video came together thanks to the work of Lone Cricket Productions and a promise that Jermaine would get some Taco Bell for his performance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationreadingback to schoolgood news
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA wildfires, COVID-19
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Bay Area fire updates: CZU Complex Fire grows slightly, 19% containment
New rules: What's reopening and what's not in Alameda Co.
Another CA county taken off watch list
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
Show More
Coronavirus updates: 23 more deaths in Bay Area
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
Firefighters battling Woodward Fire are car burglary victims
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Tour CAL FIRE's massive base camp in Santa Cruz Co.
More TOP STORIES News