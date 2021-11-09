COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of Bay Area kids get vaccinated ahead of possible winter COVID surge

EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area kids get vaccinated ahead of possible winter COVID surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just as thousands of Bay Area kids receive their first COVID-19 vaccine, California health officials warn of another possible surge in cases.

The immediate demand for pediatric COVID vaccines in the Bay Area has appointments filling up fast.

RELATED: Here's why CA may be on the verge of COVID-19 winter surge

For 5 to 11 year olds over the weekend:
  • Santa Clara County run clinics vaccinated 10,850 kids

  • Contra Costa Health Services vaccinated 933 kids

  • San Francisco's Department of Public Health doesn't have data yet, but one pediatric practice in the city vaccinated 500 patients

  • In Marin, at school vaccine sites, 2,367 kids received their first shot


None of the above numbers include shots given at pharmacies, which likely make the actual count much higher.

"We got 4,000 more doses today and we put those online," said Marin County Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis.

One of those doses will go to Dr. Willis' 11-year-old son.

Dr. Willis: "He'll be getting vaccinated tonight! He wanted me to do it."

Kate Larsen: "You're going to give him the vaccine?"

Dr. Willis: "Well, yeah! I'm a physician and I can vaccinate him and that's what he wanted."

Dr. Willis says vaccine uptake has exceeded his expectations, but he points out there's no time to waste if families want to be safe for the holidays. "If we really want that protection for the winter holidays, the window is this week, next week, the week after, because it's that second dose three weeks later and it takes two weeks after that to really have full protection. For parents seeking protection of the vaccine coming into the winter holidays, they may be travelling or having relatives visit, having safer indoor gatherings, now is the time to schedule an appointment."

On Monday, with COVID cases climbing, California's Department of Public Health warned of another possible winter COVID surge, urging Californians to get boosters and the 5 to 11-year-olds to quickly get their first shot.

"It's going to help decrease the amount of transmission, decrease how high a surge is, but I don't think it will be enough to prevent a surge. I think that cases will continue going up and down," said Dr. Jorge Salinas, a hospital epidemiologist at Stanford.

But even if it won't stop a surge in its tracks -- Dr. Salinas reminds everyone the vaccine prevents severe cases and bad outcomes. "As long as the virus remains relatively the same, upcoming surges should be less impactful on society compared to surges in previous months or years."

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccineschildren's healthchildrenbay areaholidaycovid in childrencoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID updates: Testing sites see lines increase ahead of Thanksgiving
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
COVID updates: Pediatric COVID cases rise for 3rd week
TOP STORIES
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Black Friday 2021: More stores staying closed on Thanksgiving
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Show More
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
Meals delivered to Bay Area seniors spending Thanksgiving alone
GLIDE holds annual Thanksgiving brunch in SF
More TOP STORIES News