  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

More kidnapping phone scams target Oakland school families, district says

KGO logo
Sunday, December 17, 2023 12:14AM
More kidnapping phone scams target Oakland school families: district
There's another warning about a phone scam targeting parents in the Oakland Unified School District.
KGO

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There's another warning about a scam targeting parents in the Oakland Unified School District.

The district said on Friday two more families received calls this week that their child was kidnapped and being held for ransom.

RELATED: Kidnapping phone scams target Oakland school families: Here's what you need to know

The Oakland Unified School District is alerting families to a kidnapping phone call scam that several families have received this year.

The district says the caller even knew the names of the students.

However, in both cases, they were in school and safe.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW