More kidnapping phone scams target Oakland school families, district says

There's another warning about a phone scam targeting parents in the Oakland Unified School District.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There's another warning about a scam targeting parents in the Oakland Unified School District.

The district said on Friday two more families received calls this week that their child was kidnapped and being held for ransom.

The district says the caller even knew the names of the students.

However, in both cases, they were in school and safe.

