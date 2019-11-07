Kincade Fire in Sonoma County 100 percent contained

Happening today at the Healdsburg Community Center: A local assistance center for people impacted by the #KincadeFire is opening up. Here is a list of the resources available.



The center is opening today through Wednesday from 10a-7p. pic.twitter.com/8YmjXs4Bly — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 4, 2019

Never gets old to see this kind of gratitude from a community. A stranger again offered to get coffees for these @CAL_FIRE firefighters at a @Starbucks in Healdsburg. An employee told me someone also loaded up a gift card to pay for any firefighters that come in. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/dYE9y5szMD — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 4, 2019

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters gained even more ground on the Kincade Fire. The massive blaze was 100 percent contained on Wednesday and burned 77,758 acres, officials said.On Monday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has announced that all evacuation warnings have been lifted and all checkpoints.A new resource for those affected by the Kincade Fire opened Monday in Sonoma County as crews continue to make progress to contain the destructive fire.The resource center is at the Healdsburg Community Center. It will be open through today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open to anyone impacted by the fires, not just those who lost their homes."This is a resource center, a one stop shop that you can come to without having to go over here, and there and everywhere else," Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele said. "We've got it all here."State and county agencies will be available to help people impacted regardless of immigration status.Services include Permit Sonoma, which can help people understand the permitting process to rebuild their home, the Economic Development Board to help local businesses, and the Community Development Commission to help people with housing needs. Translation services will be offered.Mental health services are also available."We've been through this," Hagele said, "But we know how to bounce back, and this is part of it."