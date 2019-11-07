Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire in Sonoma County 100 percent contained

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters gained even more ground on the Kincade Fire. The massive blaze was 100 percent contained on Wednesday and burned 77,758 acres, officials said.

On Monday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has announced that all evacuation warnings have been lifted and all checkpoints.

A new resource for those affected by the Kincade Fire opened Monday in Sonoma County as crews continue to make progress to contain the destructive fire.

The resource center is at the Healdsburg Community Center. It will be open through today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open to anyone impacted by the fires, not just those who lost their homes.

"This is a resource center, a one stop shop that you can come to without having to go over here, and there and everywhere else," Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele said. "We've got it all here."

State and county agencies will be available to help people impacted regardless of immigration status.

Services include Permit Sonoma, which can help people understand the permitting process to rebuild their home, the Economic Development Board to help local businesses, and the Community Development Commission to help people with housing needs. Translation services will be offered.

Mental health services are also available.

"We've been through this," Hagele said, "But we know how to bounce back, and this is part of it."

