King Charles III has cancer, receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

LONDON -- Buckingham Palace said Monday that King Charles III has cancer.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," a statement said.

He is undergoing treatment, and will postpone public-facing duties, the statement said.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the palace said. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

The palace has not specified the type of cancer or type of treatment.

The king, 75, recently underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate in January.

Police officers stand outside The London Clinic, where King Charles III has been admitted to undergo a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, in London, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

