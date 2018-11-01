'Known to carry an Uzi': Cops shoot man after chase in Oakland

'He's known to carry an Uzi': Vallejo police shoot man after chase into East Oakland

A man who police say is known to have full body armor and carry an Uzi was shot by Vallejo police after a chase into East Oakland.

Police are investigating an officer-involved police shooting by Vallejo police in Oakland at 22nd Avenue near International Boulevard. The intersection is blocked off and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

According to police, this all started as a call for a felon in possession of a gun.

Officials say the chase began around 3:40 p.m. in Vallejo's Glen Cove neighborhood and reached speeds well above 100 miles per hour. The chase went through Martinez, Pacheco, Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek onto Highway 24 before ending up in East Oakland when the suspect crashed his black SUV.

Police tell ABC7 officers shot the suspect multiple times.


Oakland police say he was armed and wearing body armor. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Some dramatic details from this incident were revealed on police radio calls:

  • "Vehicle is a Toyota 4-runner black that they are chasing. He's known to carry an Uzi and handguns. Has full body armor."

  • "Shots fired at 23rd Avenue and East International."

  • "We have a ton of pedestrians at the Tacos Sinoloan taco truck. We need them out of the way, they are in the line of fire."

  • "They are still giving commands to the driver... he's trying to come out of the driver's side window."

  • "Officer are moving up... they are handcuffing."

On Wednesday night, Vallejo police responded to three different shootings that left two men dead. It's not yet been determined if these incidents are related.

