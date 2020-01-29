kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant Death: Delta Airlines employee gives heartfelt airport speech following basketball legend's death

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Delta Airlines gate agent is being praised for her "contagious positivity" after she addressed passengers at JFK Airport who were waiting to fly Los Angeles in the hours following the news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death.

Footage tweeted by Arye Sufrin shows the Delta employee, named in another tweet as Courtney, trying to share some comforting thoughts.

"It wasn't an easy day," she says. "We might have lost something great, a legend, but remember the spirit is with us always...Here at Delta we celebrate life, we celebrate love."

Bryant, who retired in 2016 as a five-time NBA champion, two-time gold medalist and made the second-most All-Star appearances with 18, was killed in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Tributes to Bryant and the victims have been pouring in since the crash, from all over the sports world and beyond.

RELATED: LeBron James breaks silence on death of Kobe Bryant, promises to carry on his legacy

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is still discussing ways to properly memorialize Lakers great Kobe Bryant, and how to support his family in funeral planning.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant death: LA Mayor Garcetti says city will support Vanessa Bryant, Lakers in planning funeral, memorializing NBA legend
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyntsbkobe bryanthelicopter crashfbideltajfk international airportinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
With Authority: Sabrina Ionescu talks friendships with Steph and Kobe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News