A picture worth 4,000 words, Bay Area native pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

#AfterTheGame -- Bay Area native Nick Montgomery (@sharpieboy07) is honoring @kobebryant through Word Art. He hopes to get the original image to his wife Vanessa. Check it out tonight on @abc7newsbayarea at approx 8:00 PM. #MambaWeek cc @Nike



WATCHhttps://t.co/NhqnLlNDpB pic.twitter.com/W3CC2ks74V