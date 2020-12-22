San Francisco's Laguna Honda nursing home reports lowest COVID-19 death rate for its size

"The city made the decision really early on to be aggressive in terms on how we fought through the pandemic," said Michael Phillips, CEO of Laguna Honda.
Phillips touts the San Francisco Dept. of Public Health's early and aggressive approach to protect the 715 residents of Laguna Honda in the city's Twin Peaks neighborhood.
Laguna Honda serves the city's most vulnerable residents that can't afford private nursing care. The facility was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak in late March and was immediately placed on a mandatory quarantine. Within a couple of weeks, infection control nurses, physicians, and epidemiologists from the CDC arrived to help.
RELATED: Coronavirus crisis at San Francisco's Laguna Honda nursing home
"It was so critical asking for that help, not only asking, but receiving it," said Phillips.
According to Phillips, the hospital reported 11 new COVID cases from this latest surge out of the 309 active cases in long-term care facilities across San Francisco County.
"Even though we've seen staff cases rise during the surges, we haven't seen resident cases rise, even now," Phillips said.
RELATED: 76 Bay Area nursing facilities failed to meet staffing requirements; 25 are in Alameda County
Of the 715 residents of Laguna Honda, only 5% or 33 residents have tested positive since March.
In total, there are more than 1,700 healthcare workers at the hospital, roughly 6% or 103 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.
"One of the responses from the nursing home industry we hear is that it's just not possible for facilities to defend themselves from the virus, it's too expensive, it's just not possible, people will die," said Mike Dark, a staff attorney with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform. "We know from Laguna Honda's experience that is not true."
RELATED: Seniors near front of the line for COVID-19 vaccine, but will they take it?
Cal Hospital Compare working in conjunction with UCSF found the number of California nursing home patients sick or dying of COVID-19 has more than doubled between May and August.
The analysis of 800 facilities found the nursing home size and number of patients played a role in the death rate. Yet, that didn't happen at Laguna Honda.
The hospital reported it's only death on Dec. 11, ten months into the pandemic. To put it in perspective, that's one out of the roughly 100 nursing home deaths reported across San Francisco County.
"It is possible to get in early like Laguna Honda and do lots of training on things like hand washing to ensure staff understand on how to prevent the virus," said Dark. "When that happens they can be successful in preventing people from dying."
According to Phillips, the trust in his staff played a huge role in their success taking extra precautions outside the hospital to ensure everyone's safety.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic