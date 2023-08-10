Lahaina residents talk harrowing escape from fast-moving wildfire

Two Lahaina locals share their harrowing escape from the Maui wildfires and the realization that their homes are gone.

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- The massive wildfires burning in Maui, Hawaii were moving so quickly that residents had little to now time to evacuate.

That is something we are familiar with in California. A fire starts and the next thing you know, the flames are about to swallow an entire neighborhood.

And that was the reality for two Lahaina locals who spoke to ABC7 News Wednesday morning about their harrowing escape from the flames and the realization that their homes are gone.

Marjorie St. Clair shared video with us that showed narrowly escaping from the wildfire as it tore through the historic town and popular tourist destination.

St. Clair moved to Maui from San Francisco a few years ago.

She's now hoping her two cats survived because she couldn't get them in the crates in time when she evacuated.

Bryce Baraoidan is another Lahaina resident who was forced to evacuate as the flames quickly approached. He was able to drive about 40 miles away to stay with his family where he is still trying to get updates.

St. Clair and Baraoidan both tell us they're lucky they were able to escape. Now they're just a few of the hundreds of families that are displaced, with no house or even jobs to go back to.

