On and off heavy snow, rain in the Sierra expected through New Year's Eve

The harsh winter storm brought several inches of snow, rain and howling winds to Lake Tahoe and the conditions are expected through New Year's Eve.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The harsh winter storm is bringing several inches of snow and howling winds to the Lake Tahoe area.

Chains are required in both directions on I-80 and Highway 50 for those vehicles that aren't four-wheel drives and equipped with snow tires.

"For one second I felt like the winds was knocking me over. I was like, oh my gosh this place is just crazy but I love it," said Andrea Flores of Santa Rosa. Flores is talking about the winds she felt Monday night in the Sierra, winds that were throwing snow every which way at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort overnight into Tuesday; and winds that have impacted all the resorts including Boreal Mountain.

"We did not spin our lifts that go to the top of the ridgeline today but we did have a few other options down lower," said Tucker Norred of Boreal Mountain. "There are lifts that take you to our terrain park features as well as we have tubing available, we have ski and snowboard lessons that are down low."

As to the conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Sierra, Flores says she saw and felt a little bit of everything.

"It was a mix of both rain and snow. It was very hard to see so we had to, we needed to get out of there honestly," said Flores.

And get out they did, as Flores and her family headed back to the Bay Area they stopped to buy chains so they wouldn't be ticketed like many others were by the California Highway Patrol.

But even with the conditions, it didn't matter to Diana Chawdhury, visiting from the Philippines.

"It was amazing, you know it was the first time I've seen that much snow!" Chawdhury said laughing. "I was like a child, like wow, I was so amazed with it," she said.

Yes snow is snow, even if it is mixed with some rain. There is now a hope for more snow as wet weather continues to hit the Sierra.

"So four hours to get from South Lake Tahoe to Sacramento?" We asked Flores who quickly replied, "Yes it's crazy. It was definitely worth it." she said.

"Old man winter is back once again and mother nature is delivering for us, and somebody shook the snow globe up here that's for sure and it's really great," said Norred.

"Specially when we reached near the lake it was just awesome," said Chawdhury.

