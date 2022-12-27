Atmospheric river pummels Bay Area causing widespread flooding, power outages

From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An atmospheric river pummeled the Bay Area early Tuesday morning causing widespread flooding on roadways and downed trees and branches.

This is the first of several storms that are expected to hit California this week bringing gusty winds, rain and snow to parts of the state.

On Tuesday, Downtown San Francisco received more than an inch of rain and Mount Tamalpais had more than 4 inches before dawn.

The right two lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 are flooded this morning near Mills College in Oakland, a Caltrans spokesperson said.

The flooding started roughly around 6 a.m., spokesperson Janis Mara said.

Traffic at 10 a.m. was backed up a little less than a mile because of the flooding. Caltrans trucks and crews are on the scene and expect to ease the flooding by about 11 a.m., Mara said.

On Highway 1 in San Mateo County, a large tree fell blocking directions of the roadway around 4:30 a.m., just east of 280.

Power lines were also reported down near Grand and Mission in South San Francisco with crews on scene working on repairs early Tuesday morning.

Not to mention, power being knocked out to nearly 6,800 customers across the Bay Area by 9 a.m., according to PG &E.

"Slow down, slow down, people like to drive fast on Highway 1, it's pretty dangerous," Rjay Dominia, a Pacifica resident said. "We see accidents all the time around here, especially closer towards Manor, all the time, just slow down, relax."

Pacifica, no exception to the heavy rain showers and problems all over the roads.

"Lots of trash blown across the street, and leaves and branches and things totally all over the place," Tristan Brosnan, a Pacifica resident said.

The storm spurred a high surf advisory into Wednesday morning on the coast, meaning large breaking waves between 18 and 25 feet tall.

"I haven't seen it quite this crazy in a while but it's fun to come day here and see it like oh my goodness," Brosnan said.

Dominia, a local of Pacifica, says no matter how tempting it might be to take a video near the pier, that means, you've got to watch out for rogue waves.

"When it comes to the high tide warnings, you really want to be careful because there's something called rogue waves, which you know it's calm one minute and then at any given moment, it will just come up and sweep you," he said. "So just never turn your back on the waves."

Winter storm warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where motorists were advised that the combination of winds and snow could make travel hazardous.

The greater Lake Tahoe area and Mono County were warned to expect heavy snow with wind gusts around 50 mph, and up to 100 mph along Sierra ridgetops. Lake Tahoe was expected to have waves that could capsize small vessels.

The Associated Press and Bay City News Service contributed to this story.

