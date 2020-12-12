Lake Tahoe travel: CA side closing for weeks after region enters shelter-in-place order

It's part of the greater Sacramento region, which became subject to the state's stay-at-home order Friday, after ICU capacity dipped below 15-percent.
RELATED: Lake Tahoe cautious for surge of backcountry skier crowds during COVID-19 pandemic
Among other things, that means non-essential travel is off limits.
Some hotels have been cancelling reservations.
But ABC7 News found some people preparing for ski season at Sports Basement, and they're still planning their trips, for now.
"I'm like less concerned about when we're actually skiing, since we'll be like distancing with each other and we'll have our masks on," said San Francisco resident Holly Hou.
"So in terms of that, I think it's pretty safe. I mean I'm not going to be near nobody, I'm going to be by myself snowboarding."
While businesses on the California side are closing, the Nevada side remains open with fewer restrictions.
VIDEO: Lake Tahoe sees snowy conditions as temperatures drop in Bay Area
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic